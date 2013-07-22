FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Small explosive found near Brazilian sanctuary before pope's visit
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 22, 2013 / 9:51 PM / in 4 years

Small explosive found near Brazilian sanctuary before pope's visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian police found a small homemade explosive in a parking garage near a Catholic sanctuary in the city of Aparecida where Pope Francis is scheduled to visit later this week, a state news service said on Monday.

The explosive, made with a plastic pipe wrapped in tape, was safely detonated by a police bomb squad.

The device was found in the bathroom of a parking structure in Aparecida, a city in Sao Paulo state whose sanctuary honors the patroness of Brazil, Our Lady of Aparecida. It was unclear if the device was related to the pope’s visit.

Reporting by Bruno Marfinati; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.