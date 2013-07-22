Small explosive found near Brazilian sanctuary before pope's visit

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian police found a small homemade explosive in a parking garage near a Catholic sanctuary in the city of Aparecida where Pope Francis is scheduled to visit later this week, a state news service said on Monday.

The explosive, made with a plastic pipe wrapped in tape, was safely detonated by a police bomb squad.

The device was found in the bathroom of a parking structure in Aparecida, a city in Sao Paulo state whose sanctuary honors the patroness of Brazil, Our Lady of Aparecida. It was unclear if the device was related to the pope’s visit.