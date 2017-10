Pope Francis leads the Chrismal mass in Saint Peter's basilica at the Vatican March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Mario Auerlio Poli, 65, of the Argentine diocese of Santa Rosa to succeed him as archbishop of Buenos Aires, the Vatican said on Thursday.

Francis, the former Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, was archbishop of the Argentine capital until his election as pope on March 13.