Pope provisionally re-confirms top jobs in Vatican bureaucracy
March 16, 2013 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

Pope provisionally re-confirms top jobs in Vatican bureaucracy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pope Francis I conducts a general audience in the Paul VI hall for members of the media at the Vatican March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis has decided that all top administrators in the Vatican bureaucracy will keep their posts while he reflects on any necessary changes, the Vatican said on Saturday.

There had been speculation that the new pope could make swift changes to the Curia, the Vatican bureaucracy that has been at the center of allegations of corruption, infighting and intrigue.

“The Holy Father, wants in fact, to give himself a certain amount of time for reflection, prayer and dialogue before any (new) appointments or definitive confirmations,” a statement said.

It added that top job holders would “provisionally stay in their respective posts until it is decided otherwise”.

Reporting By Philip Pullella and Catherine Hornby

