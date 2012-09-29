Court in butler case says some evidence to be reserved for pope

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - The court trying Pope Benedict’s former butler on charges of aggravated theft ruled on Saturday that the results of a sensitive separate investigation carried out by cardinals for the pope will not be admitted as trial evidence.

At the first hearing of the long-awaiting trial of Paolo Gabriele, charged with stealing and leaking sensitive papal documents alleging corruption in the Vatican, the court rejected a defense request to include the cardinals’ probe.

It ruled that the trial will be based only on an investigation by a Vatican prosecutor and Vatican police.

Gabriele, wearing a light grey suit and looking pale but smiling often, did not speak at the first session. He is expected to testify when the trial resumes on October 2.