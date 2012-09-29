FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court in butler case says some evidence to be reserved for pope
September 29, 2012 / 11:52 AM / 5 years ago

Court in butler case says some evidence to be reserved for pope

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - The court trying Pope Benedict’s former butler on charges of aggravated theft ruled on Saturday that the results of a sensitive separate investigation carried out by cardinals for the pope will not be admitted as trial evidence.

At the first hearing of the long-awaiting trial of Paolo Gabriele, charged with stealing and leaking sensitive papal documents alleging corruption in the Vatican, the court rejected a defense request to include the cardinals’ probe.

It ruled that the trial will be based only on an investigation by a Vatican prosecutor and Vatican police.

Gabriele, wearing a light grey suit and looking pale but smiling often, did not speak at the first session. He is expected to testify when the trial resumes on October 2.

Reporting by Philip Pullella and Gavin Jones

