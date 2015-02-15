FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shun caste mentality, defend weakest, pope tells new cardinals
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
February 15, 2015 / 11:45 AM / 3 years ago

Shun caste mentality, defend weakest, pope tells new cardinals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis urged Roman Catholic leaders on Sunday to shun a “closed caste” mentality, saying the Church’s credibility rested on its ability to help the poor and persecuted on the margins of society.

Francis called for a more merciful and compassionate Church in the homily of a Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica with new cardinals who were installed on Saturday.

Since his election two years ago as the first Latin American pope, Francis has been nudging Church leaders to leave their comfort zones and privileges and get closer to their flocks, particularly the poor.

He hammered home the point in the homily, telling the new cardinals the Church needed to move “with courage and determination, rolling up our sleeves and not standing by and watching passively the suffering of the world”.

Francis said leaders of the 1.2 billion-member Church should shun the temptation to “become a closed caste with nothing authentically ecclesial about it”.

He urged them to pay attention to the imprisoned, sick, unemployed and persecuted and to those who have lost their faith, as well as atheists.

“The way of the Church is precisely to leave her four walls behind and to go out in search of those who are distant, those on the outskirts of life,” the pope said.

“We will not find the Lord unless we truly accept the marginalized (people)... Truly the Gospel of the marginalized is where our credibility is at stake.”

Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.