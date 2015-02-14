List of new cardinals inducted by Pope Francis on Saturday

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis elevated 20 Roman Catholic bishops and archbishops to the rank of cardinal at a ceremony in St. Peter’s Basilica on Saturday.

Cardinals, the red-hatted “princes” of the church, are the pope’s closest advisers in Rome and around the world. Fifteen of the new cardinals are under 80 and known as “cardinal electors,” because they can enter a secret conclave to elect a successor to Pope Francis after his death or resignation.

Here are their names and nationalities.

Cardinal electors:

Cardinal Dominique Mamberti, 62 (France, Vatican official)

Cardinal Manuel Jose Macario do Nascimento Clemente, 66 (Portugal)

Cardinal Berhaneyesus Demerew Souraphiel, 66 (Ethiopia)

Cardinal John Atcherley Dew, 66 New Zealand)

Cardinal Edoardo Menichelli, 75 (Italy)

Cardinal Pierre Nguyen Van Nhon, 76 (Vietnam)

Cardinal Alberto Suarez Inda, 76 (Mexico)

Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, 66 (Myanmar)

Cardinal Francis Xavier Kriengsak Kovithavanij, 65 (Thailand)

Cardinal Francesco Montenegro, 68 (Italy)

Cardinal Daniel Fernando Sturla Berhouet, 55 (Uruguay)

Cardinal Ricardo Blazquez Perez, 72 (Spain)

Cardinal Jose Luis Lacunza Maestrojuan, 70 (Panama)

Cardinal Arlindo Gomes Furtado, 65 (Cape Verde)

Cardinal Soane Patita Paini Mafi, 53 (Tonga)

The following cardinals are 80 or older and therefore cannot vote in a conclave:

Cardinal Jose de Jesus Pimiento Rodriguez, 95 (Colombia)

Cardinal Luigi De Magistris, 88 (Italy)

Cardinal Karl-Josef Rauber, 80 (Germany)

Cardinal Luis Hector Villalba, 80 (Argentina)

Cardinal Julio Duarte Langa, 87 (Mozambique)