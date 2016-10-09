List of new Catholic cardinals named by Pope Francis

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday named 17 Roman Catholic prelates from around the world to the high rank of cardinal, including 13 who are under 80 years old and thus eligible to succeed him one day.

Here is a list of their names:

Under 80 years old:

1. Archbishop Mario Zenari (Italy), Vatican ambassador in Syria

2. Archbishop Dieudonne Nzapalainga of Bangui, Central African Republic

3. Archbishop Carlos Osoro Sierra of Madrid, Spain

4. Archbishop Sergio da Rocha of Brasilia, Brazil

5. Archbishop Blase J. Cupich of Chicago

6. Archbishop Patrick D'Rozario of Dhaka, Bangladesh

7. Archbishop Baltazar Enrique Porras Cardozo of Merida, Venezuela

8. Archbishop Jozef De Kesel of Malines-Brussels, Belgium

9. Archbishop Maurice Piat of Port Louis, Mauritius

10. Bishop Kevin Joseph Farrell of the United States, head of a newly created Vatican department

11. Archbishop Carlos Aguiar Retes of Tlalnepantla, Mexico

12. Archbishop John Ribat of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

13. Archbishop Joseph William Tobin of Indianapolis, USA

Cardinals over 80:

14. Archbishop Emeritus Anthony Soter Fernandez of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

15. Archbishop Emeritus Renato Corti of Novara, Italy

16. Archbishop Emeritus Sebastian Koto Khoarai of Mohale's Hoek, Lesotho

17. Father Ernest Simoni of Shkoder, Albania