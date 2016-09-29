FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Pope Francis to visit Colombia in first quarter of 2017: president
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 29, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

Pope Francis to visit Colombia in first quarter of 2017: president

Pope Francis talks as he leads the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican September 28, 2016.Remo Casilli

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Pope Francis will visit Colombia in the first quarter of next year, President Juan Manuel Santos said on Thursday, days after signing a peace deal with Marxist rebels which the pontiff has actively backed.

Santos and the leader of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, rebels signed a peace accord on Monday to end 52 years of war. Pope Francis repeatedly expressed his support for the deal over four years of negotiations.

"We can confirm that he will come in the first quarter," Santos said at a business conference in Bogota. "The first quarter of next year, he will come to Colombia for four days, which is an incredible honor."

The visit will be third by a pope to the Andean nation.

Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.