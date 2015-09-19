FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cuba's leader Raul Castro thanks pope for aiding U.S. detente
September 19, 2015 / 8:39 PM / 2 years ago

Cuba's leader Raul Castro thanks pope for aiding U.S. detente

A street sweeper walks near a sign with a photograph of Pope Francis in Havana September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuban President Raul Castro thanked Pope Francis on Saturday for his help in fomenting a diplomatic rapprochement with the United States after more than half a century of hostilities.

Castro, in a welcome speech at Havana airport after Francis touched down from Italy, also condemned the U.S. trade embargo of Cuba and occupation of the Guantanamo naval base on the eastern tip of the Caribbean island.

Reporting by Anahi Rama; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Tom Brown

