Cuba's leader Raul Castro thanks pope for aiding U.S. detente

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuban President Raul Castro thanked Pope Francis on Saturday for his help in fomenting a diplomatic rapprochement with the United States after more than half a century of hostilities.
Castro, in a welcome speech at Havana airport after Francis touched down from Italy, also condemned the U.S. trade embargo of Cuba and occupation of the Guantanamo naval base on the eastern tip of the Caribbean island.
