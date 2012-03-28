Miami's papal pilgrims seek reconciliation in Cuba

HAVANA (Reuters) - They came from Miami by the hundreds on an emotional pilgrimage to see Pope Benedict in Cuba.

For some Cuban American Catholics it was a bitter-sweet homecoming to a place they had left for exile in Florida as small children half a century ago. For others it was their first ever trip to the communist island.

Most came to support the Roman Catholic Church’s efforts to recover its role in Cuban society, but also to build bridges of reconciliation between Cubans on both sides of the Straits of Florida.

“This is a very special trip to finally come to a land that all my life I have been hearing about and to be here with the Cubans when they receive the Pope,” said Mariana Sanchez, 36, a homemaker who was born in Miami after her parents left Cuba.

The Church estimates that about 800 Cuban Americans boarded charter flights this week to attend masses by Pope Benedict in Havana and the eastern city of Santiago, the largest ever religious pilgrimage to the island by Cuban-American Catholics.

Many Catholics fled Cuba after Fidel Castro’s revolution in 1959, some smuggling their children to Miami through Church groups after his government closed Catholic schools and confiscated private businesses. Catholics make up the great majority of Florida’s 1.2 million Cuban-Americans.

“I was born in Havana. I was four years old when we left, October 30, 1960,” said Laura Fabar-Equels, 56, a Miami lawyer returning to the island for the first time. “We went on vacation and we never came back,” she said wistfully.

Fabar-Equels and her husband spent Tuesday visiting old family haunts, including the tennis club where her father won trophies and she learned to swim. She also went to the church where she was baptized and her parents were married.

“They let me in and they took me through the books. I found my communion and confirmation records. Those are my sweet memories,” she added, wearing a wide-brimmed sun hat outside Havana’s colonial-era cathedral where the Cuban American group held a special mass on Tuesday afternoon.

The pilgrims began on the eastern end of the island by visiting the shrine of Cuba’s patron saint, a small wooden statue of the Virgin of Charity of El Cobre that was found by fishermen floating in a bay in 1612.

The Pope also visited the shrine before celebrating a mass in Santiago. Thousands of Cubans of all denominations go to the shrine each year to pay tribute to the Virgin, often leaving offerings in the hope she will answer their prayers.

BITTERSWEET MOMENT

The Virgin holds a special place in the hearts of Cuban exiles too. A replica was smuggled out of Cuba in a suitcase in the early 1960s and has its own waterfront shrine in Miami, where dozens of people gathered on Monday night to watch the Pope’s first mass on a big screen. A cheer went up when the first image of the Pope appeared. But there was no overt reaction to his carefully worded speech, which included only a thinly-veiled reference to human rights in Cuba.

Some hardline Cuban exiles expressed disappointment that the pontiff did not more directly address the issues of political dissent and human rights abuses in Cuba. “After 53 years of dictatorship, I think the Cuban people deserve better,” said Ninoska Perez of the Cuban Liberty Council in Miami. “It’s a bittersweet moment when you see people whose faith had been squashed all of sudden being able to go mass, but you have to speak in clearer language.” While spiritual motives took precedence for the Cuban American pilgrims, many of them would like to see the Church take a stronger stance in defense of human rights in Cuba.

Yet at Tuesday’s mass at Havana Cathedral, the Archbishop of Miami, Thomas Wenski, stressed that the Catholic Church did not want to see a drastic transition in Cuba from socialist ideology to Western-style consumer capitalism.

“What the Church desires is a soft landing, but a landing that opens up to a future of hope,” he said in his homily. “For those who are drunk on love of power, the Church ... would like to propose ... the power of love.” His words won a lengthy standing ovation from the packed congregation.

“That’s a message the people of this island are receptive to and the regime is receptive to,” said John de Leon, president of the Greater Miami chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, whose parents left Cuba in 1959.

“The message of this trip is that we all have to open our hearts, the people here in Cuba and those of us in the United States, and see if we can unite. Resentments can be changed in two seconds. It’s a miracle that can happen at any time.”