Pope condemns U.S. embargo as Cuba trip wraps up
March 28, 2012 / 10:34 PM / in 6 years

Pope condemns U.S. embargo as Cuba trip wraps up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAVANA (Reuters) - Pope Benedict criticized the 50-year-old U.S. trade embargo on Cuba as he wrapped up a three-day visit to the Communist-run island on Wednesday, urging reconciliation and greater freedoms.

“May no one feel excluded ... from taking up this exciting search for his or her basic freedoms, or excused from this by indolence or lack of material resources, a situation which is worsened when restrictive economic measures, imposed from outside the country, unfairly burden its people,” the pontiff said.

Reporting by Simon Gardner; editing by Todd Eastham

