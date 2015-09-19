Pope urges Cuba, U.S. to 'persevere' in reconciliation

HAVANA (Reuters) - Pope Francis urged Cuba and the United States on Saturday to provide an example for the world by persisting with their diplomatic rapprochement that he played a major role in bringing about.

“For some months now, we have witnessed an event which fills us with hope: the process of normalizing relations,” he said on arrival in Cuba. “I urge political leaders to persevere on this path ... as an example of reconciliation for the entire world.”