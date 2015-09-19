FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pope urges Cuba, U.S. to 'persevere' in reconciliation
September 19, 2015 / 8:41 PM / 2 years ago

Pope urges Cuba, U.S. to 'persevere' in reconciliation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAVANA (Reuters) - Pope Francis urged Cuba and the United States on Saturday to provide an example for the world by persisting with their diplomatic rapprochement that he played a major role in bringing about.

“For some months now, we have witnessed an event which fills us with hope: the process of normalizing relations,” he said on arrival in Cuba. “I urge political leaders to persevere on this path ... as an example of reconciliation for the entire world.”

Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Tom Brown

