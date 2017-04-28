Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi greets Pope Francis upon his arrival to Cairo, Egypt April 28, 2017 in this handout picture courtesy of the Egyptian Presidency. The Egyptian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

Pope Francis meeting Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the Ittihadiya presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt April 28, 2017. in this handout picture courtesy of the Egyptian Presidency. The Egyptian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO Leaders of all faiths should unite in renouncing religious extremism and counter the "barbarity of those who foment hatred and violence," Pope Francis said on Friday at the start of a two-day visit to Cairo.

"Let us say once more a firm and clear 'No!' to every form of violence, vengeance and hatred carried out in the name of religion or in the name of God," the pope told a peace conference at Egypt's highest Islamic authority, Al-Azhar.

Francis's trip, aimed at improving ties between Muslims and Roman Catholics, comes three weeks after Islamic State suicide bombers killed at least 45 people in two Egyptian churches.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Giles Elgood)