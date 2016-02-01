FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pope Francis 'not an actor' says Vatican, on movie debut reports
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
February 1, 2016 / 10:12 PM / 2 years ago

Pope Francis 'not an actor' says Vatican, on movie debut reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pope Francis leaves after leading the weekly audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

(Reuters) - Pope Francis is expected to appear in a spiritual film aimed at children, Italian producers said on Monday, but the Vatican said the pontiff will not be acting.

“Beyond the Sun,” described as a “family adventure story where children from different cultures emulate the apostles while searching for Jesus in the world around them,” is in development by Rome-based distribution and production company AMBI.

The AMBI project, announced in a press release, led some media outlets on Monday to report that the film would mark the pope’s debut as a movie actor.

However, the AMBI website says the film intends to “end with an epilogue from Pope Francis telling children how and where to find Jesus.”

“The pope is not an actor,” a Vatican spokesman said, downplaying suggestions that Francis would be making any kind of film debut.

AMBI said filming would start later in 2016 and that profits would go to two charities that work with young people in need in Argentina, where Francis was born.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant in New York and Philip Pullella in Rome; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.