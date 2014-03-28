FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pope breaks protocol, goes to confession in public
March 28, 2014 / 7:20 PM / 3 years ago

Pope breaks protocol, goes to confession in public

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pope Francis attends a Penitential Liturgy ceremony at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis surprised his own master of ceremonies on Friday by confessing his sins to an ordinary priest in St. Peter’s Basilica.

The pope was presiding at service intended to show the importance he attaches to the sacrament of reconciliation, commonly known as confession.

After reading a sermon, he was to have gone to an empty confessional booth to hear confessions from ordinary faithful as some 60 priests scattered around the huge church did the same.

His master of ceremonies, Monsignor Guido Marini, pointed him toward the empty booth but the pope went straight to a another one, knelt before a surprised priest, and confessed to him for a few minutes.

He then went back to the empty one and heard the confessions of a number of faithful.

The pope goes to confession regularly but in private.

Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Angus MacSwan

