FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Murdered Sicilian anti-Mafia priest to be beatified
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
June 28, 2012 / 3:21 PM / in 5 years

Murdered Sicilian anti-Mafia priest to be beatified

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Benedict on Thursday put a popular Sicilian priest who was killed by the Mafia in 1993 on the fast track toward sainthood in the Roman Catholic Church.

The Vatican said the pope had signed a decree recognizing that Father Pino Puglisi had been killed “in hatred of the faith”, meaning that he can be beatified - the last step before sainthood - without a miracle being attributed to his intercession with God.

There would, however, have to be a miracle found to be due to his intercession for him to be declared a saint.

Puglisi, who had delivered many sermons against the Mafia, the organized crime gangs of the region, was shot dead outside his home in Palermo at a time when there were many mafia killings in the Sicilian capital.

Six mafiosi were sentenced to life in prison for the murder.

Reporting By Philip Pullella, editing by Tim Pearce

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.