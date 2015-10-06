FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pope Francis to visit Mexico in 2016
October 6, 2015 / 8:52 PM / 2 years ago

Pope Francis to visit Mexico in 2016

Pope Francis leaves the synod of the family at the end of the morning session at the Vatican, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis plans to make his first official trip to Mexico next year, a Vatican spokesman said on Tuesday, announcing the Argentine pontiff’s latest visit to the Americas.

Francis made a “homecoming” tour of Ecuador, Bolivia and Paraguay in July, and visited the Spanish-speaking Caribbean island of Cuba and the United States last month. His first trip abroad after his election in 2013 was to Brazil.

“I can confirm ... that a project exists for @pontifex to visit Mexico in 2016,” Vatican spokesman Manuel Dorantes said, referring to the pope’s official Twitter account, which has more than 7.5 million followers.

Dorantes, writing on his @TweetingPriest account on the social media site, added that Francis, who is also due to visit his native Argentina next year, would visit Mexico City’s Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
