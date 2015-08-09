FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pope calls for global nuclear ban on anniversary of Nagasaki
#World News
August 9, 2015 / 12:54 PM / 2 years ago

Pope calls for global nuclear ban on anniversary of Nagasaki

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis called for a global ban on nuclear weapons on Sunday as he commemorated the 70th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki.

Francis told the crowd in Saint Peter’s Square after his weekly Angelus address that “in war there are only losers, the only way to win a war is not to fight it”.

The bombing of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and August 9, 1945, “have become the symbol of the enormous destructive power of man when he makes a distorted use of the progress of science and technology”, the pope said.

He said the “tragic” bombings constitute “a permanent appeal to humanity to repudiate war for ever and to ban nuclear weapons and all weapons of mass destruction”.

Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Digby Lidstone

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
