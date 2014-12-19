FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pope wishes Rome luck on Olympic bid but jokes 'I won't be around'
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 19, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Pope wishes Rome luck on Olympic bid but jokes 'I won't be around'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Pope Francis at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Friday wished Rome luck for its bid to host the 2024 Olympics, which may include some events in the Vatican, but then joked that he would not be around to enjoy them.

Francis, who turned 78 on Wednesday, improvised the comment at the end of an address to members of Italy’s national Olympic committee.

After offering “best wishes for your candidacy,” the pope, an avid soccer fan, paused, smiled and added: “But I won’t be here,” bringing laughter to the group in a Vatican hall.

Italian media have reported that Olympic organizers want to hold some events, such as archery or badminton, in St. Peter’s Square, which borders with Rome but is on Vatican territory. The Vatican has said it would consider requests.

In August, the pope, who appears to be in good health, told reporters that he expected “to return to the house of the father” (God) in two or three years.

He has also said he would not hesitate to resign for health reasons, as did his predecessor, former pope Benedict XVI. But aides have said he would probably go to a convent in his native Argentina rather than stay in the Vatican as Benedict did.

Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.