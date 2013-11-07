FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pope to meet Russian President Putin Nov 25, Vatican says
#World News
November 7, 2013

Pope to meet Russian President Putin Nov 25, Vatican says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pope Francis looks on during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 25 in their first encounter since the pontiff was elected, the Vatican said on Thursday.

Relations between Russia and the Vatican have been strained since the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991. Russia accuses the Catholic Church of trying to poach believers from the Russian Orthodox Church, a charge the Vatican denies.

The late Pope John Paul II held a historic meeting with former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1989 but was never able to fulfill his dream of visiting Russia because of opposition from the Russian Orthodox Church.

Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
