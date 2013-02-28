Pope Benedict bids final public farewell

CASTEL GANDOLFO, Italy (Reuters) - Pope Benedict said a final public farewell on Thursday before his pontificate ends, telling a crowd in front of his temporary residence outside Rome that he was preparing to enter the last phase of his life.
“As you know today is different to previous ones. I will only be the supreme pontiff of the Catholic Church until 8 p.m. (1900 GMT/ 2 p.m. ET),” he said.
“After that I will simply be a pilgrim who is starting the last phase of his pilgrimage on this earth.”
