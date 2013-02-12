FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pope will play no role in running Church after he resigns: Vatican
February 12, 2013 / 12:54 PM / 5 years ago

Pope will play no role in running Church after he resigns: Vatican

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Benedict will step aside completely from any role in running the Church after he resigns at the end of this month and will play no part in the election of his successor, the Vatican spokesman said on Tuesday.

“The pope has said in his declaration that he will use his time for prayer and reflection and will not have any responsibility for guidance of the Church or any administrative or government responsibility. This is absolutely clear and this is the sense of the resignation,” Father Federico Lombardi told a press briefing at the Vatican.

Reporting by Philip Pullella

