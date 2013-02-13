FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Crowd in St Peter's gives pope standing ovation at final Mass
February 13, 2013 / 6:08 PM / 5 years ago

Crowd in St Peter's gives pope standing ovation at final Mass

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pope Benedict XVI attends the Ash Wednesday mass at the Vatican February 13, 2013. Thousands of people are expected to gather in the Vatican for Pope Benedict's Ash Wednesday mass, which is expected to be his last before leaving office at the end of February. REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi (VATICAN - Tags: RELIGION TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - A capacity crowd in St Peter’s Basilica gave Pope Benedict a thunderous standing ovation on Wednesday night at an emotional last public Mass before his resignation at the end of the month.

“Thank you. Now, let’s return to prayer,” the 85-year-old pontiff said, bringing an end to several minutes of applause that clearly moved him. In an unusual gesture, bishops took off their mitres in a sign of respect and a few of them wept.

Reporting By Philip Pullella; editing by Barry Moody

