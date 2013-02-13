Crowd in St Peter's gives pope standing ovation at final Mass

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - A capacity crowd in St Peter’s Basilica gave Pope Benedict a thunderous standing ovation on Wednesday night at an emotional last public Mass before his resignation at the end of the month.
“Thank you. Now, let’s return to prayer,” the 85-year-old pontiff said, bringing an end to several minutes of applause that clearly moved him. In an unusual gesture, bishops took off their mitres in a sign of respect and a few of them wept.
Reporting By Philip Pullella; editing by Barry Moody