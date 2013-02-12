FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pope fitted with pacemaker "some time ago": Vatican
#World News
February 12, 2013 / 12:16 PM / in 5 years

Pope fitted with pacemaker "some time ago": Vatican

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pope Benedict XVI leaves at the end of a mass at the St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican February 9, 2013. REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Benedict had a heart pacemaker installed some time ago but was not suffering from poor health and remained lucid and serene in the wake of his decision to resign, the Vatican spokesman said on Tuesday.

It had not been generally known that the 85-year-old pope had been fitted with a pacemaker.

Father Federico Lombardi said the batteries on the appliance were replaced three months ago in a minor, routine intervention but that had played no part in persuading the pontiff to take the shock decision to step down.

“It had no influence on the decision, the reasons were in his perception that his strength had diminished with advancing age,” Lombardi told a press briefing at the Vatican.

Reporting By Philip Pullella

