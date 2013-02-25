Vatican says Vatileaks report to remain confidential

ROME (Reuters) - The Vatican said on Monday that a report into papal documents leaked by Pope Benedict’s butler in the so-called “Vatileaks scandal” last year will remain confidential and only be shown to the next pontiff.

“The Holy Father has decided that the facts of this investigation, the contents of which are known only to Himself, will be made available exclusively to the new Pontiff,” the Vatican said in a statement.

Some Italian media had called for the report to be made public ahead of the conclave that will choose the next pope.