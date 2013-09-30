FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canonisation for John Paul II, John XXIII set for April 27
September 30, 2013 / 9:04 AM / 4 years ago

Canonisation for John Paul II, John XXIII set for April 27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope John Paul II, the Polish pontiff who led the Catholic Church for 27 years and witnessed the fall of communism and Pope John XXIII, who called the reforming Second Vatican council, will be declared saints on April 27, Pope Francis announced on Monday.

The announcement of the date for the canonizations had been expected since July when Francis approved a second miracle attributed to John Paul, opening the way to the fastest canonisation in modern times.

He also approved sainthood for John, who reigned from 1958 to 1963 and who oversaw sweeping reforms to modernize the Church, even though he has only been credited with one miracle since his death.

Reporting By James Mackenzie; Editing by Jon Boyle

