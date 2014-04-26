FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Pope Benedict to take part in canonization ceremony-Vatican
April 26, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 3 years ago

Former Pope Benedict to take part in canonization ceremony-Vatican

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A faithful takes a picture as former pope Benedict XVI arrives for a consistory ceremony led by Pope Francis in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Emeritus Pope Benedict will attend the canonization Mass in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday at which Pope Francis will proclaim the late Popes John XXIII and John Paul II saints of the Roman Catholic Church, the Vatican said on Saturday.

It will be only the second time Benedict attends a public liturgical function in the Vatican since he resigned on February 28, 2013. He took part in a ceremony to make new cardinals in February this year.

Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Erica Billingham

