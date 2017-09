Pope Francis waves as he boards a plane for his trip to Sri Lanka and the Philippines at Fiumicino airport in Rome January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Pope Francis arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday to deliver a message of inter religious harmony that will resonate within the island nation recovering from years of ethnic conflict and across the world in the wake of the militant violence in Paris.

After Buddhist-majority Sri Lanka, the Pope is due to visit the mainly-Catholic Philippines before leaving Asia on Jan. 19.