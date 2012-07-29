FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pope makes urgent appeal for end to violence in Syria
July 29, 2012 / 11:05 AM / 5 years ago

Pope makes urgent appeal for end to violence in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Pope Benedict appealed for an end to violence in Syria on Sunday and called on world powers to spare no effort in helping resolve the conflict.

“I am following the tragic and growing episodes of violence in Syria with the sad sequence of deaths and injuries, also among civilians,” the pope said after his weekly Angelus blessing. “I renew an urgent appeal for the end of all violence and bloodshed.”

Speaking at his summer retreat of Castel Gandolfo, he called on Syria’s neighbors to help refugees fleeing the violence and to guarantee they receive all necessary humanitarian assistance.

He said world powers must do all they can to restore peace through dialogue to reach a political solution to the conflict.

Reporting By Catherine Hornby; Editing by Angus MacSwan

