Pope says has met with victims of clerical sex abuse in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - Pope Francis told bishops in Philadelphia that he had met with victims of clerical sexual abuse, adding that “God weeps” for them.

“God weeps for sexual abuse of children,” the 78-year-old pontiff said. “Youth are protected and ... all responsible will be held accountable.”

The reports of abuse and the cover-up first became big news in 2002. Victims’ groups say the church has not done enough. As many as 100,000 U.S. children may have been the victims of clerical sex abuse, insurance experts said in a paper presented at a Vatican conference in 2012.