Obama praises pope for helping poor, fighting climate change
September 24, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

Obama praises pope for helping poor, fighting climate change

U.S. President Barack Obama (L) welcomes Pope Francis to the United States upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama welcomed Pope Francis to the White House on Wednesday with warm praise for the popular pontiff’s work to lift up the poor and his commitment to fight climate change.

Obama thanked the pope for his help in thawing relations between the United States and Cuba and called his message of “mercy” one that highlights the need to take in war refugees and immigrants.

The president singled out the pope’s push for action on global warming, an issue that divides Democrats and Republicans in the United States.

“Holy Father, you remind us that we have a sacred obligation to protect our planet, God’s magnificent gift to us,” Obama said, according to prepared remarks.

“We support your call to all world leaders to support the communities most vulnerable to a changing climate and to come together to preserve our precious world for future generations.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Walsh

