FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Popolare Milano says to reform itself while keep cooperative model
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 23, 2013 / 6:16 PM / 4 years ago

Popolare Milano says to reform itself while keep cooperative model

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk in front of the Banca Popolare di Milano in Milan October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

MILAN (Reuters) - Banca Popolare di Milano pledged on Monday to reform its governance to respond to requests from the Bank of Italy but said it will keep its structure as a cooperative institution.

The bank, which was founded as a cooperative lender, is run according the “one shareholder, one vote” rule.

Critics say this rule gives too much power to its employee shareholders and their union representatives, allowing them to block strategic and restructuring proposals.

Sources told Reuters in July the Bank of Italy had told Popolare di Milano to revive a plan to convert itself into a joint-stock company. That plan had been put on hold.

Reporting by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.