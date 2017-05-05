MILAN Banca Popolare di Vicenza BPVS.UL will pocket 21.3 million euros ($23 million) from the sale of a stake in Italian packaging company IMA (IMAI.MI), the lender said on Friday.

The bank, which has recently asked for state aid to stay in business, said in a statement it had completed the sale of a 0.683 percent stake in IMA through an accelerated book building.

The transaction, on which Banca IMI acted as sole bookrunner, was carried out at a prusdeaice of 79.5 euros for each IMA share.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)