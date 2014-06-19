Puerto Rico's Popular to repay nearly $1 billion in U.S. bailout funds

(Reuters) - Popular Inc, the parent of Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, said it has received regulatory approval to repay $935 million to the U.S. Treasury Department that it received under the bank bailout program.

Popular intends to fund the repayment of the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) funds from a combination of internal liquidity and an issuance of approximately $400 million of debt securities, subject to market conditions.

As of May 31, $424.1 billion was disbursed under TARP. Cumulative collections, together with Treasury’s additional proceeds from the sale of non-TARP shares of AIG, total $438.7 billion, according to a report by U.S. Treasury Department. (1.usa.gov/1r9LzFN)

Popular is among the top 10 remaining lenders that still owe money to the government under TARP.

TARP was set up as a $700-billion program at the height of the 2007-2009 financial crisis and was used as a mechanism for propping up struggling financial institutions that are regaining strength as economic conditions improve.