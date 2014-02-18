FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pop Vicenza chairman says takeover of another bank not imminent
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 18, 2014 / 4:16 PM / 4 years ago

Pop Vicenza chairman says takeover of another bank not imminent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VICENZA, Italy (Reuters) - Popolare Vicenza Chairman Gianni Zonin said on Tuesday a possible takeover of another Italian bank was not imminent, signaling any deal could take months.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Veneto-based bank announced a capital increase of up to 1 billion euros as it said it was targeting acquisitions and a stronger capital base.

“A possible transaction is not imminent, we may talk about it after the shareholder meetings,” Zonin told a news conference. Italian companies normally hold their annual shareholder meetings by the end of April.

Reporting by Andrea Mandala, Writing by Lisa Jucca

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.