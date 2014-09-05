FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Popolare Vicenza open to non hostile acquisitions
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 5, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's Popolare Vicenza open to non hostile acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CERNOBBIO Italy (Reuters) - Banca Popolare di Vicenza is open to making acquisitions providing they are non-hostile, the director general of the unlisted Italian lender Samuele Sorato said on Friday.

The bank has previously courted Italian mid-sized bank Banca Etruria but those talks fell through in June.

In August Popolare Vicenza completed a 608 million euro share sale to beef up its capital base.

Popolare Vicenza is also “moderately optimistic” about upcoming asset quality review tests by the European central Bank, Sorato said.

The lender is one of 15 Italian banks under scrutiny from the ECB in a pan-European health check.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.