The logo of German carmaker Porsche is seen on a Porsche center in Niederwangen near Bern, Switzerland May 10, 2016.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) sportscar unit Porsche will skip the Detroit auto show next year, the company said in Tuesday.

Porsche would focus on trade shows in New York and its most important U.S. market for sportscars Los Angeles, a spokesman said.

German trade magazine Auto motor und sport reported earlier on Tuesday that Porsche viewed that cost and effect were no longer in proportion in Detroit.