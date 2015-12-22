Porsche plant workers agree to less pay to produce electric car

A logo is seen on a wheel of a Porsche car during the company's annual meeting in Stuttgard, Germany, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN (Reuters) - Porsche (VOWG_p.DE) workers have agreed to concessions worth several hundred million euros to secure production of an all-electric sports car at the manufacturer’s biggest plant, a spokesman for the company said.

The Volkswagen-owned manufacturer said earlier this month it would spend about 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion) at its base in Zuffenhausen and create more than 1,000 jobs there to build the battery-powered “Mission E” model.

But wage costs of the 13,000 workers employed at Zuffenhausen exceed those at Porsche’s other German factory in Leipzig and at a VW plant in Osnabrueck where Porsche’s Cayman and Cayenne models are assembled, a source at Porsche said.

“Employer and employees have jointly drawn up measures that have led to the decision of producing the Mission E model at Zuffenhausen,” a spokesman for Porsche said on Tuesday, confirming a report by German magazine Automobilwoche.

Cost-cutting measures agreed between workers at Zuffenhausen and management include steps to raise the workweek to 35 hours from 34 and to drop parts of a pay increase between 2016 and 2025, the magazine said. Porsche declined comment on details of the measures.

Porsche’s works council did not return calls seeking comment.