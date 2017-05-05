FILE PHOTO: A Porsche logo is seen at the 2017 New York International Auto Show in New York City, U.S. April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

FRANKFURT Sportscar maker Porsche is opening a digital technology center with 100 staff in Silicon Valley to forge new partnerships, cooperate with venture-capital companies and invest in new companies, it said on Friday.

The Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) subsidiary launched its digital division based in Ludwigsburg near Stuttgart a year ago to develop digital services for the premium segment.

It is headed by Thilo Koslowski, a former digital mobility analyst at technology consulting firm Gartner.

"The car is the ultimate mobile device of the future, and the future is being written in Silicon Valley," Koslowski said in a statement on Friday.

"This means it is particularly important to be right next door to leading IT companies in the USA, as this allows us to identify trends early and invest in new technologies at the right time."

Porsche Digital has already invested in venture-capital fund E.ventures US and plans to expand such activity through its office in Santa Clara, California.

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)