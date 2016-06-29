FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Porsche SE will not sue Volkswagen over emissions scandal: exec
June 29, 2016 / 11:27 AM / a year ago

Porsche SE will not sue Volkswagen over emissions scandal: exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo is seen on a wheel of a Porsche car during the company's annual meeting in Stuttgard, Germany, May 13, 2015.Ralph Orlowski

STUTTGART, Germany (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) majority stakeholder Porsche SE (PSHG_p.DE) said it has no plans to sue the carmaker for damages over the diesel emissions scandal.

Porsche, owner of 52 percent of Volkswagen's (VW) voting rights, will not claim for damages because an investigation by Braunschweig prosecutors against former VW Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn has not uncovered evidence of misconduct on behalf of the former top executive, Porsche SE compliance chief Manfred Doess said at the holding company's shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
