Porsche SE will not sue Volkswagen over emissions scandal: exec

A logo is seen on a wheel of a Porsche car during the company's annual meeting in Stuttgard, Germany, May 13, 2015.

STUTTGART, Germany (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) majority stakeholder Porsche SE (PSHG_p.DE) said it has no plans to sue the carmaker for damages over the diesel emissions scandal.

Porsche, owner of 52 percent of Volkswagen's (VW) voting rights, will not claim for damages because an investigation by Braunschweig prosecutors against former VW Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn has not uncovered evidence of misconduct on behalf of the former top executive, Porsche SE compliance chief Manfred Doess said at the holding company's shareholder meeting on Wednesday.