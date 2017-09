A car transporter loaded with Porsche vehicles passes a Porsche logo in front of the Porsche Development Center in Weissach near Stuttgart May 18, 2009. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PSHG_p.DE), which controls 51 percent of Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) common stock, reported first-half group profit of 1.65 billion euros ($1.81 billion).

The holding company further said it expects full-year profits of between 2.8 billion euros and 3.8 billion euros.