FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Porsche SE says sees 2014 profit after tax of $3.36 billion
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 27, 2015 / 5:31 PM / 3 years ago

Porsche SE says sees 2014 profit after tax of $3.36 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The badge on the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS is shown during the model's world debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PSHG_p.DE) on Friday said the rising value of its stake in auto maker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) helped lift after tax earnings for 2014 to 3 billion euros ($3.36 billion).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, which controls a 50.73 percent voting stake in Volkswagen, had previously expected an after tax profit of between 2.2 billion euros and 2.7 billion euros.

Porsche SE said this development is mainly due to the higher profit of Porsche SE from the investment in Volkswagen AG accounted for at equity, which is expected to reach 3.4 billion euros.

Final results are due on March 17.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Jonathan Gould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.