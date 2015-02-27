Porsche SE says sees 2014 profit after tax of $3.36 billion

The badge on the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS is shown during the model's world debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PSHG_p.DE) on Friday said the rising value of its stake in auto maker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) helped lift after tax earnings for 2014 to 3 billion euros ($3.36 billion).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, which controls a 50.73 percent voting stake in Volkswagen, had previously expected an after tax profit of between 2.2 billion euros and 2.7 billion euros.

Porsche SE said this development is mainly due to the higher profit of Porsche SE from the investment in Volkswagen AG accounted for at equity, which is expected to reach 3.4 billion euros.

Final results are due on March 17.