The logo of German car manufacturer Porsche is seen outside a showroom of a Porsche dealer in Beirut, Lebanon November 20, 2016.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Porsche is recalling 16,429 models because of problems with fastening screws, with less than a fifth of affected vehicles in its German home market, the carmaker said.

The recall affects 911, Boxster and Cayman models built between October 2015 and September 2016, the Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE)-owned manufacturer said on Friday.