FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Porsche AG posts 18 percent profit gain on sales surge
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 3, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

Porsche AG posts 18 percent profit gain on sales surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Porsche AG (PSHG_p.DE)(VOWG_p.DE) said first-quarter operating profit rose by almost a fifth, powered by rising demand for sports cars in China, the United States and Germany.

Operating profit increased 18.4 percent to 528 million euros ($694 million), the Stuttgart, Germany-based company said in a statement on Thursday. Sales gained 32.4 percent to 3.025 billion euros.

“The youngest and most efficient model range gives us an outstanding platform to sustain this course throughout 2012,” Chief Executive Officer Matthias Mueller said in the statement.

Deliveries increased 29 percent in the first three months to 30,231 vehicles, with the Panamera sedan posting the strongest gain at 58.4 percent. The Cayenne SUV is Porsche’s best-selling model, accounting for 14,867 of total first-quarter sales.

($1 = 0.7603 euros)

Reporting By Andreas Cremer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.