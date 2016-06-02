FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Porsche recalls around 14,500 Cayenne cars in Russia - regulator
#Autos
June 2, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

Porsche recalls around 14,500 Cayenne cars in Russia - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past various new Porsche models on a dealer's lot in Silver Spring, Maryland, U.S. June 1, 2016.Gary Cameron

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Porsche AG, the sportscar unit of Volkswagen, will recall 14,494 Cayenne sports utility vehicles in Russia to fix a potentially faulty component on the brake system, Russian standards agency Rosstandart said on Thursday.

The recall applies to cars sold between Jan. 15, 2010, and Jan. 11, 2016, Rosstandart said on its website.

Porsche said in March it was recalling 409,477 Cayenne models worldwide from model years 2011 to 2016 to workshop for a precautionary check.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly

