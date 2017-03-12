FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Ferdinand Piech to lose board seat at Porsche SE: Bild am Sonntag
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
March 12, 2017 / 1:44 PM / 5 months ago

Ferdinand Piech to lose board seat at Porsche SE: Bild am Sonntag

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Volkswagen's CEO Martin Winterkorn (C) and Ferdinand Piech, chairman of the supervisory board (R) attend a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in this September 10, 2013 file picture.Kai Pfaffenbach/Files

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech is set to lose his board seat at Porsche SE, in which Germany's billionaire families Porsche and Piech have pooled their holding in Europe's largest carmaker, a German weekly reported.

Porsche SE's shareholders will vote on the future composition of the holding company's supervisory board at the annual meeting on May 30. A final list of candidates has to be decided on by mid-April.

While Wolfgang Porsche and Ferdinand Piech's brother Hans Michel Piech are on the list of candidates, Ferdinand Piech is not, Bild am Sonntag reported citing a person close to the matter.

A spokesman for Porsche SE, which holds 52 percent of Volkswagen's voting rights, said that the future composition of the board has not yet been decided.

Ferdinand Piech was not immediately available. He resigned as Volkswagen chairman after a showdown with former Volkswagen chief executive Martin Winterkorn in April 2015.

Last month, Volkswagen signaled it could take legal action against Piech after a media report said he had informed top directors about potential cheating of diesel emission tests six months before the scandal became public.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz; writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Stephen Powell

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.