10 months ago
WestLB successor Portigon searched by prosecutors in tax probe
November 3, 2016 / 1:16 PM / 10 months ago

WestLB successor Portigon searched by prosecutors in tax probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of WestLB's successor core bank Portigon is installed by workers at their headquarters in Duesseldorf June 28, 2012.Ina Fassbender

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Portigon Financial Services, formed from parts of failed German lender WestLB, has been searched by prosecutors as part of a wider tax evasion probe, authorities and the company said on Thursday.

"The investigation relates to allegations that WestLB may have been involved in cum-ex trades," Portigon said in a statement.

Portigon has offered to cooperate closely with investigators, a spokesman for the public prosecutor said.

Cum-ex trades, or dividend stripping, involves buying a stock just before losing rights to a dividend, then selling it, taking advantage of a now-closed legal loophole that allowed both buyer and seller to claim tax credits.

A number of large banks have already paid hundreds of millions of euros in back taxes and tens of millions to settle disputes with authorities.

Norbert Walter-Borjans, finance minister of North-Rhine Wesphalia state, who is known for his efforts to crack down on tax evasion, sits on the supervisory board of Portigon.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Arno Schuetze; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
