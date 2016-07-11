Three die in Hercules plane accident in Portugal

LISBON (Reuters) - Three people died in an accident involving a Hercules C130 military cargo plane at Portugal's Montijo military airport, local media and the national civil protection agency said on Monday.
State news agency Lusa said three people were killed in the accident and another person had been injured. SIC television reported the accident happened as the plane burst into flames at take-off.
No one at the defense ministry was immediately available to comment.
Reporting by Axel Bugge; Editing by Catherine Evans