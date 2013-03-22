FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bailout policies to go on despite difficulties: Portugal PM
#World News
March 22, 2013 / 10:49 AM / 5 years ago

Bailout policies to go on despite difficulties: Portugal PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho speaks during a debate session at the parliament in Lisbon March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s center-right government will maintain the policy of budget consolidation under an international bailout despite economic headwinds and growing opposition to austerity, Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Friday.

“It is not now that the government will hesitate. Those who think that this government will give up at the first signs of difficulties that it will shy away from difficulties, you can lose your illusions,” he told parliament during a debate.

“The main thing we have to do is to meet the goals of the bailout program,” he said. Portugal is in its worst recession since the 1970s.

Reporting By Andrei Khalip

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
