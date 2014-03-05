Portugal eyes debt auctions before bailout exit: Rato

Graffiti depicting the angel of death, with the word "Portugal", is seen at a closed factory in Lisbon August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

LONDON (Reuters) - Portugal could resume regular bond auctions before it exits an international bailout in May and aims to pre-fund for next year, the head of its debt agency said on Wednesday.

Lisbon has already covered its 2014 funding needs after raising 6.25 billion euros from 5- and 10-year bonds sold via syndication earlier this year.

It has been taking advantage of improved investor flows into higher-yielding euro zone debt as worries over the region’s crisis ebb and its economic outlook brightens to prove it can fund itself in bond markets as it prepares to leave a 78 billion euro bailout it entered in 2011.

New investors from Scandinavia and Benelux countries were showing strong appetite for the country’s bonds, Joao Moreira Rato told Reuters in an interview, adding conditions were right to consider tapping the primary bond market via auctions.

“We are studying it now so it could be before the end of the (bailout) program,” he said.

“The fact that there’s still appetite for Portuguese bonds and not a lot of sellers out there makes it right to look to start a regular auction process. We don’t need to do very big sizes now. Again our objective is to continue to pre-fund 2015.”

The country has already raised 3 billion euros for next year’s 16 billion euro funding needs.

He said there were no plans for further bond buybacks coming weeks after Portugal repurchased 1.32 billion euros in debt last week in a transaction aimed at easing its heavy redemption schedule this year and next.

Lisbon would also consider one or two bond swaps in future, though Rato anticipated none in the near-term, to smooth out its redemption profile.

“We’ll have to continue to consider exchanges in the future to alleviate some maturities. Right now probably to do syndicated deals we’ll have to go longer, so the bigger deals have to consider longer maturities,” he said.

“If you look at maturities of over 2021, they are less heavy in terms of redemptions than before that because before 2021 it’s where most of the repayments to the IMF fall.”